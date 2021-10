SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Family members of Lien Dang are frustrated and demanding answers. Nearly two weeks after a driver hit and killed Dang and then left the scene, police have yet to make an arrest. Now, the Asian American community is taking a stand for the family. The Sacramento Chinese of IndoChina Friendship Association (SCIFA) invited Dang’s family to meet with Sacramento Police and city leaders to get answers on the investigation. Some might say Dang had a heart of gold. The 87-year-old great-grandmother had just finished feeding the homeless when the car hit her as she was walking home in South...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO