Public Safety

Man, terrified for his life, was found dismembered inside a burning dumpster with a child and female

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to the police officials, when the firefighters arrived on scene behind the storage business in, they began putting out a fire before discovering the charred bodies of three people. The dismembered bodies were found inside a burning dumpster, and some of the body parts were missing. Authorities say that the three corpses were in such a horrid state that the police have not even been able to identify two bodes—one belongs to a child and the other is believed to be that of a female teenager or a woman.

chattanoogadailynews.com

Comments / 165

'Ellena Handbasket
6d ago

I hope the identities of the other two victims are found, and I hope that the murderer or murderers are caught so the families can have some closure.

Reply(1)
27
mcat1
6d ago

people don't just turn themselves in after dismembering 3 bodies & burning them in a dumpster. I wonder how they came to make an arrest & how many others were involved? strange that there's a kid.

Reply(1)
12
Billy Bob ?
6d ago

sounds like a drug cartel hit or even MS-13 most people don't do that and this is what happens when Democrats run the country they love these people to run loose

Reply(41)
54
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com

