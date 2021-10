A man and a woman were discovered dead inside a car parked on Pimlico Drive on the northeast side of Pleasanton on Saturday morning, according to a city police spokesman. The circumstances of the deaths remain unclear, though there were no obvious signs of foul play at the scene, according to Pleasanton police Lt. Erik Silacci. Based on the level of decomposition, it appeared the two people had been dead for at least a week.

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO