CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TV Ratings: 'La Brea' Drags in 6.2 Million Viewers to Its Debut on NBC

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“La Brea,” NBC’s newest drama series centered on the aftermath of a massive sinkhole mysteriously appearing in Los Angeles, which literally and figuratively tears a family apart, debuted on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. with solid primetime premiere numbers. The show, hailing from Universal Television and written and executive produced...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Night Court' Revival With 'Big Bang Theory' Star Gets Big Thumbs up at NBC

The Night Court revival starring original series actor John Larroquette and The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch just got some great news. On Friday, NBC gave the show a series order, reports Deadline. This means that at least a few episodes will be produced, and possibly more depending on the show's success. Rauch serves as an executive producer with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt executive producer Dan Rubin.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Four? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chiké Okonkwo
Person
Natalie Zea
Person
Jon Seda
Person
Eoin Macken
SFGate

TV Ratings: 'FBI: International' Premiere Pulls in Over 6 Million Viewers, 'Our Kind of People' Makes Quiet Debut

For the first time since 2017, CBS has now won both Monday and Tuesday nights of premiere week thanks to the return of its hugely successful “NCIS” and “FBI” franchises. On average, CBS garnered 6.63 million viewers on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and its three-hour window dedicated to the Dick Wolf police procedural trilogy had solid viewer retention throughout the night.
TV SERIES
mainstreet-nashville.com

Natalie Zea on the chaos of NBC's new sci-fi thriller 'La Brea'

“If you go to the La Brea Tar Pits and study the animals that were around during that time, that’s where we’re at,” tells the always delightful and refreshingly candid Natalie Zea on the setting of NBC’s new La Brea, premiering Tuesday. So expect Ice Age mammoths and mastodons who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
channelguidemag.com

Star Natalie Zea Takes Us Inside the Chaos of NBC’s ‘La Brea’

“If you go to the La Brea Tar Pits and study the animals that were around during that time, that’s where we’re at,” tells the always delightful and refreshingly candid Natalie Zea on the setting of NBC’s new La Brea (Tuesdays beginning Sept. 28 at 9pm ET/PT). So expect Ice...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deanna Barnert

Los Angeles is hit by disaster in NBC’s “La Brea”

A sinkhole is coming… and you may just want to fall into it!. "La Brea" Key Art(Photo by: NBC Entertainment) (Los Angeles) As if the notion of a giant sinkhole hitting Los Angeles during morning rush hour isn’t scary enough, NBC’s upcoming series “La Brea” drops hundreds of people into a primeval land where extinct animals from the La Brea Tar Pits roam free.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Universal Television#Cbs#Fbi#Variety S Newsletter
KGET 17

‘La Brea’ looks to draw viewers in with family drama

NBC is doing it again. The network that launched series with complicated mysteries such as “Manifest,” “Debris,” “Surface” and “The Event” and canceled them before a satisfactory conclusion aired has scheduled “La Brea” to begin at 9 p.m. Sept. 28. The new drama begins with a massive sinkhole opening up...
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

New For Fall: All Is Not Lost In NBC's 'La Brea'

Early in the premiere episode of NBC’s new fall disaster thriller “La Brea,” one of the characters acknowledges the show’s debt to “Lost.”. The line may have been included by the show’s writers as a self-deprecating inside joke. Or maybe they were already realizing that people -- critics and others -- would undoubtedly compare “La Brea” to “Lost,” and the writers were trying to get ahead of that and also own it.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Kankakee Daily Journal

That sinking feeling: 'La Brea' on NBC

I haven’t seen a new series pilot as ridiculous as “La Brea” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) in quite some time. And I mean that in all of the nicest ways. Set in the sprawling parking lot that is greater Los Angeles, “La Brea” begins in a traffic jam as Claire (Natalie Zea) drives her two teens, Izzy and Josh (Zyra Gorecki and Jack Martin), to high school. They insist they can take the bus, but Mom won’t have it. Humdrum routine gives way to a catastrophe as a giant sinkhole opens up right under the La Brea Tar Pits, the sticky resting place of the remains of saber-toothed tigers and other prehistoric animals that fire the imaginations of budding preadolescent paleontologists.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

LA BREA: Season 1, Episode 2: Day Two Plot Synopsis & Air Date [NBC]

NBC‘s La Brea: Season 1, Episode 2: Day Two plot synopsis and air date have been released. La Brea stars Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki, Jag Bal, Vanessa Buckley, Chloe De Los Santos, Nicholas Gonzalez, Zyra Gorecki, Virginie Laverdure, Karina Logue, Stephen Lopez, Eoin Macken, Ione Skye, and Jack Martin. David...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Who Is Zyra Gorecki, Star of NBC's Newest Drama 'La Brea'?

Before landing the role of Izzy Harris on NBC's new show La Brea, Zyra Gorecki had one bullet point on her acting resume. If you go to her IMDb page, you'll see she was previously listed as "Stuck Pedestrian" on an episode of Chicago Fire. Fast forward five years later to La Brea, her breakout show. Zyra is one of the younger cast members, so how old is she?
BREA, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Tuesday: ‘La Brea’ debuts on NBC, Netflix has a new Britney Spears doc

In Their Own Words: Jimmy Carter (8 p.m., PBS NC) - This installment explores the dramatic life of the peanut farmer from Georgia who rose to become the 39th president of the United States. This revealing new look at the life of former President Jimmy Carter is guided by the fresh perspectives of family members, journalists, colleagues, biographers and admirers. While some initially considered his presidency a failure, Carter is now revered as a statesman and man of integrity who fought for — and won — major advances in equal rights, environmental conservation and global peace.
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘La Brea’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

La Brea is an upcoming sci-fi drama television series on NBC that is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 28, at 9:00 PM ET. It follows a group of people who have just experienced a disastrous sinkhole that has swallowed the middle of Los Angeles. They are desperate to find answers as they explore the mysterious and treacherous primeval land they have just fallen into. You can watch this new series with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WAVY News 10

Series Premiere: ‘La Brea’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – NBC’s La Brea is one of this fall’s most anticipated new series and it’s premiering tonight after “The Voice.”. Stephanie Walters got a closer look at this exciting new series from actors Natalie Zea and Owen Macken for an inside scoop.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy