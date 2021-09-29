The Maple 100 offers many ways to enjoy Vermont’s sweetest treat this fall
Fall In Love With Vermont Maple This Foliage Season. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing, along with several partners, are bringing together the maple industry, specialty products, and maple-inspired activities in a statewide campaign offering visitors and Vermonters alike the chance to rediscover favorite Vermont maple snacks, treats and local products, as well as discover new ways to enjoy Vermont's sweetest treat.vermontbiz.com
