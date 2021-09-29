Test Drive: 2021 Nissan Rogue designed with a purpose

Recent Arrival! Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Rogue SV, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, AWD, Gun Metallic, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 25/32 City/Highway MPG.
