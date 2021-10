Today, Los Angeles-based vocalist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Cassie Marin unveils her new single, “Tanto.”. “Tanto” is a track that sees Cassie wading into new musical territory. She pays homage to her Cuban-American upbringing by singing in Spanish – her first language – and weaving vibrant, rhythmic latin beats with her signature indie-electronica sound. Lyrically, Cassie is at her most vulnerable on “Tanto” as she opens up about the autoimmune disease she has been battling in private over the past seven years. Elaborating on how her health battle inspired the new song, Cassie says,

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO