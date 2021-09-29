Drew Barrymore gushes over ex-husband Will Kopelman's new wife

Drew Barrymore has opened up about protecting her children from social media in a new interview.Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the actor said she would not be posting images of her daughters on her Instagram page or letting them appear on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. “I want them to be kids. And I don’t put my kids on social media, I’m like a f******* Doberman about them,” Barrymore admitted on the podcast.She also revealed that while her children “watch TikTok” and “love social media,” they won’t be...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO