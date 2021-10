Sometimes you need an extra kick to put you on the right path, and Them Evils are here to uplift with their driving new single "Remember My Name." The track pays a nod to experience earned through hard work and dedication, with a catchy sound that will definitely get you moving. In addition to the single release, the band has also issued a new video directed by Justin Brunner along with the track that centers on a fighter doing his best to provide for a loved one, putting his all into reaching his goal.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO