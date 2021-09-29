CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Gives Winter Style a ‘Hot Girl’ Twist in Coach’s Shearling Collection Campaign

By Jacorey Moon
 7 days ago
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Megan Thee Stallion, the self-proclaimed “Hot Girl,” gives winter fashion a hot twist.

The rapper posed in a series of new ads for Coach that feature her hairstylist and best friend Kellon Deryck and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. In the campaigns, Megan sports a series of looks that help to showcase the diversity of the brand’s shearling collection, which includes jackets, coats, purses, pants, tops, scarves and shoes that will make the winter months even more stylish.

Megan Thee Stallion and friends in campaigns for Coach’s shearling collection. CREDIT: Coach/ MEGA

In the campaign, she’s seen in a cozy brown jacket paired with brown, maroon and pink lace-up boots emblazoned with the Coach logo . In another photo, she wears a sleek brown leather jacket and a cream sweater while accessorizing the look with a shearling Coach tote printed with the brand’s “C” logo.

Most of the looks that Megan wore for the campaign have a neutral color palette of cream and brown.

Megan Thee Stallion and friends in campaigns for Coach’s shearling collection. CREDIT: Coach/ MEGA

Earlier this year, she appeared in ads for the brand’s collaboration with the streetwear brand A Bathing Ape.

Megan Thee Stallion and friends in campaigns for Coach’s shearling collection. CREDIT: Coach/ MEGA

Click through the gallery to see Megan Thee Stallion’s style evolution.

Comments / 14

Phyllis Jardine
6d ago

Yessssssss, that's how we do it........Brings back back in the day. Living beautifully. I, love it.

Reply
5
