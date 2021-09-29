CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southeast Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern San Juan County through 200 PM MDT At 114 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mexican Water, or 16 miles southeast of Mexican Hat, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tselakai Dezza, Aneth, Montezuma Creek and Bluff. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 191 in Utah between mile markers 1 and 20, and between mile markers 22 and 32. Utah 162 between mile markers 0 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

