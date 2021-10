She’s done it again. The queen of deep house, Nora En Pure, is back with yet another immaculate melodic track “Tantrum.”. This track opens with glorious piano chords that set the stage for something epic. Nora En Pure teases us with hints of Middle Eastern-inspired instruments that grow more pronounced as the track progresses. She also weaves in a hauntingly beautiful female vocal that undulates over the beat. Eventually the vocals, piano, and winding bassline meld until they reach a crescendo on the chorus. And then we’re plunged into a euphoric drop that is guaranteed to make the crowd go wild when it’s played out during a set. “Tantrum” will be released everywhere tomorrow. For now, you can enjoy this exclusive TSIS premiere below. Enjoy!

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO