On Thursday, 9/30, our team traveled up to Midland for a dual meet against Midland High. Our team had 17 team members competing and Midland High had 32 team members in the competition. Each of our teams had 2 divers, which made for a great dive competition. The competition was definitely tough, but our girls pushed to swim hard, fighting for each and every race, even though some were a little under the weather. Although our team lost this meet, I was pleased to see our team achieve 11 new best times in Individual events (11 out of 31 = 35% improvement) and 7 out of 32 Relay splits (22% improvement). Overall, our team had 29% improvement at this meet. It should be noted that a couple of the touch pads were not working properly and we were unable to get some of the splits. In these cases, backup times were used.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 3 DAYS AGO