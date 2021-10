Kim Kardashian may be famous for living out a large part of her life on reality TV, as well as the fact that she was married to — and has now split from — Kanye West, who is one of the most notable figures in music. She also happens to be part of a buzz-worthy group of siblings and is the mom of four headline-making kids. Beyond that, she's an entrepreneur and someone who is interested in the law. However, she also happens to be famous for how she looks.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO