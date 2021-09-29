CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube Is Banning All Content That Spreads Vaccine Misinformation

By Sharon Pruitt-Young
iowapublicradio.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube is cracking down on the spread of misinformation by banning misleading and inaccurate content about vaccines. The platform announced the change in a blog post Wednesday, explaining that its current community guidelines, which already prohibit the sharing of medical misinformation, have been extended to cover "currently administered" vaccines that have been proven safe by the World Health Organization and other health officials.

www.iowapublicradio.org

Related
iowapublicradio.org

Hearing about Facebook was billed as focusing on protecting kids online

Now, the congressional hearing yesterday focused in part on how to protect kids online because one of the allegations is that Instagram, owned by Facebook, is harmful to some kids. NPR education reporter Anya Kamenetz has been reporting on teen well-being and media use for many years. She even wrote a book about it called "The Art Of Screen Time." Now, before we talk to Anya, we should say for transparency that after writing the book, her husband's company was bought by Facebook. Her husband works in a division that's unrelated to the social media site. Anya, good morning.
KIDS
Public Radio International PRI

Vaccine hesitancy is widespread

One out every four people in a new global survey are vaccine hesitant. Dr. Scott Ratzan of the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy talks with The World’s Marco Werman about changing attitudes toward the COVID-19 vaccine and the causes of global vaccine hesitancy.
PHARMACEUTICALS
iowapublicradio.org

Senators Blast Facebook For Concealing Instagram's Risks To Kids

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. Senators accused Facebook on Thursday of concealing and ignoring the ills its apps,...
INTERNET
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Joseph Mercola
The Verge

Facebook has finally given a reason for the six-hour outage Monday

Facebook said in a blog post Monday night that the six-hour outage that took it offline, along with Instagram, Messenger, Whatsapp, and OculusVR, was the result of a configuration change to its routers — not of a hack or attempt to get at user data. While the initial explanation didn’t really explain things, a subsequent blog post on Tuesday went into way more detail, saying that the outage was due to a routine maintenance mistake that basically disconnected Facebook’s datacenters from the internet.
INTERNET
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Vaccine Skeptic Who Survived COVID Has Message For Those Still Unvaccinated

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found most unvaccinated adults don’t believe the COVID-19 vaccines are effective and that a jab poses a greater risk to their health than the actual virus. But a 38-year-old father of a teenage girl has a message he would like to share with those who are hesitant about getting vaccinated. KPIX 5 met up with Jose Jimenez and his daughter Sadie. He wanted to tell his story in hopes of helping others avoid his terrifying experience. The two were at a Sutter Health walk-in clinic in San Francisco, both eager...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what could really happen this Christmas with COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t quite ready to say you’re safe to celebrate Christmas and the winter holidays without taking proper precautions. Over the weekend, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that it’s unclear what the holiday season will look like for American families.
PUBLIC HEALTH
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Gate City

'Healthcare heroes' now disbelieved on vaccine

Doctors across the country are growing weary fighting vaccine misinformation as they work to clamp down on a delta-driven surge that is straining hospitals and sending death rates climbing. (Sept. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
PHARMACEUTICALS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Fox News' Coronavirus Hypocrisy In Scathing Takedown

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News for pushing anti-vaxxer talking points and coronavirus misinformation to the public while getting vaccinated themselves behind the scenes and enforcing pandemic safety protocols in their offices. Kimmel pointed to a new report from progressive watchdog group Media Matters that finds the right-wing network undermined...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iowapublicradio.org

Apple TV+'s 'The Problem With Jon Stewart' Struggles To Find Its Comedic Voice

As a longtime fan of The Daily Show, I'll say this: Any time former host Jon Stewart pops up on TV to joke about society's problems is a good day. But his new Apple TV+ talk show, The Problem with Jon Stewart, violates one of the primary rules of television: Don't choose a title that makes it easy for critics to criticize.
TV & VIDEOS
iowapublicradio.org

You Are What You Cook

Here on Code Switch, we're a little bit obsessed with books. We've explored books that taught us about a new dimension of freedom, books that are getting us through the pandemic, books that reminded us that the world is full of love. Today on the blog, producer Alyssa Jeong Perry is digging into a book that helped her understand new facets of her own identity: Crying in H Mart, by Michelle Zauner.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
iowapublicradio.org

Ex-Facebook employee Frances Haugen testifies before Senate panel

How could action by Congress bring changes to Facebook? Former employee Frances Haugen told her story before a Senate committee yesterday. As we've heard all week, she left the company with documents showing Facebook's internal concerns about their products. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) FRANCES HAUGEN: The choices being made inside...
CONGRESS & COURTS
iowapublicradio.org

Faces of NPR: Daniel Alarcón

Faces Of NPR showcases the people behind NPR--from the voices you hear every day on the radio to the ones who work outside of the recording studio. You'll find out about what they do and what they're inspired by on the daily. This week, we feature Daniel Alarcón, Host and Producer of Radio Ambulante.
WORLD
iowapublicradio.org

Snapchat is adding a feature to help young users run for political office

Young people in the U.S. made history in the 2020 elections, voting at a record high rate. And now the technology company behind a popular social media app is hoping to help some of those young voters become political candidates in their own right. Snap, the company behind the Snapchat...
ELECTIONS
iowapublicradio.org

Here are 4 key points from the Facebook whistleblower's testimony on Capitol Hill

Facebook is facing a historic crisis. Revelations brought to light from whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former data scientist at Facebook, has led to what may be the most threatening scandal in the company's history. The pressure was turned up on Tuesday, when Haugen testified before a Senate subcommittee. She provided...
INTERNET

