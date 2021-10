The Republican senator from Utah knew John Eastman’s crackpot theory to overthrow the election was hogwash. Nevertheless, he took the path of least resistance. He did not go public with the attempted coup. Instead, as The Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa report in their new book “Peril,” Lee called around state legislators to see whether Republicans were sending alternate slates of delegates. When there were none, he breathed a sigh of relief that Eastman’s stunt wouldn’t work.

