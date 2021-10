Two high octane offenses took the KM Telecom Field Friday night in a very entertaining high school football game. The Kasson-Mantorville KoMets won the game 42-41. Faribault missed a 32 year field goal as time expired to preserve the KoMets win. I have to say from the Falcons sideline announcing box it looked like it was good. Some of the Faribault coaches appeared to think it was good but the officials ruled the ball went right of the goalpost upright.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO