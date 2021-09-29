Man jumps into Ouachita River in an attempt to avoid arrest

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies captured an OCC Trustee around noon today that left his assigned work detail at the Ouachita Courthouse Monday morning. Joshua Wilkins was apprehended by deputies as he attempted to avoid arrest by swimming the Ouachita River near Louisville Avenue.

Joshua Wilkins, Curtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office





He has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a Fugitive from Justice charge.

