Memphis, TN

Agricenter postpones annual Harvest Festival until 2022

 7 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 has led Agricenter International officials to postpone the annual Harvest Festival until 2022. “We did not make this decision lightly, as many of our guests are young families, and we usually have thousands in attendance,” said John Butler President and CEO of Agricenter International. “Our top priority during this unprecedented, rapidly evolving situation is community health and safety. As hard as it is to imagine, this cherished event cannot take place as planned this year.”

