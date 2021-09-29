CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Referees Who Made Controversial Call Trapped in Locker Room By Vending Machine

By Hopkins
 9 days ago
You thought they took sports seriously at your high school? Granted, we've all made our share of jokes directed at referees and umpires when a call goes against the team we're rooting for. Officiating a game can be a thankless job. But what allegedly happened to a crew who refereed a recent high school football game is taking things to a whole new ridiculous level. Now, the crew is planning on filing charges against a school for these alleged actions.

7 High School Referees Were Barricaded In A Locker Room After A Grove City Football Game

During a high school football game between rivals Grove City and Central Crossing, seven referees were trapped in a locker room. The rivalry between the two schools has a history of being competitive, but the game on September 10th reached a serious boiling point. The crew officiating the game has filed a report with the Grove City Police Department after they were barricaded inside their locker room at the end of the game.
