Referees Who Made Controversial Call Trapped in Locker Room By Vending Machine
You thought they took sports seriously at your high school? Granted, we've all made our share of jokes directed at referees and umpires when a call goes against the team we're rooting for. Officiating a game can be a thankless job. But what allegedly happened to a crew who refereed a recent high school football game is taking things to a whole new ridiculous level. Now, the crew is planning on filing charges against a school for these alleged actions.1360binghamton.com
