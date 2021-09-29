Why Peter Singer — The 'Drowning Child' Ethicist — Is Giving Away His $1 Million Prize
Say you're walking past a shallow pond and see a child drowning. Would you try to rescue the child?. That's the famous "drowning child" scenario that Peter Singer, the Australian philosopher, presented in his 1972 article "Famine, Affluence, and Morality." He points out there could be some minor inconveniences — you'd get wet and muddy and would probably have to change your clothes. But, of course, you'd go for it.www.kunm.org
