Stocks

Stocks bounce back as stagflation concerns weaken

FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities are rallying following yesterday’s drubbing, with the FTSE 100 up 80 points as the close approaches. Markets recover as yield & inflation concerns drop back. Stocks are in rebound mode today after Tuesday’s drop, as some of the stagflation concerns ease and bargain hunters pile in. A small drop in Treasury yields has eased some of the pressure on equities, and with market internals approaching ‘washout’ levels again the urge to buy the dip has come storming back. One more day of Q3 remains, and volatility remains elevated compared to the summer levels, but current market action still has a ‘clearing the decks’ feel to it as the last vestiges of summer trading are swept away and investors prepare for Q4, many no doubt hoping that it will once again prove to be a good quarter for stock markets. Any 12-month period in which the FTSE All-World has risen 26% percent is going to be followed up by some jitters, and of course the debt ceiling discussion brings back memories of crises past, but overall this looks like a brief bout of selling and not yet the start of something much worse.

