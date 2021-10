Days keep passing without the release of a cause of death in Gabby Petito’s homicide. Brian Laundrie also remains at large somewhere unbeknownst to authorities. These are true facts, sure, but some other updates have come about as well. Most recently, a hiker went public saying he had “no doubt” that he ran into Laundrie along the Appalachian Trail. Now, Dog the Bounty Hunter was credited with this location’s lead in the past. The FBI plans to meet with the man to corroborate the story, but for now, the De Soto and Carlton Reserve searches continue.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO