CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakley, UT

Dog Days Helping Paws Seeks Help for Fundraiser, Oct. 31

KPCW
KPCW
 7 days ago

Dog Days Helping Paws dog rescue and sanctuary rescues and rehabilitates animals with behavioral and medical issues, and places them in their forever homes. To celebrate their official nonprofit status and raise operational funds, Dog Days is planning an event for Sunday, October 31 from 11-3 at the Red Barn in Oakley. They are seeking baked goods, food vendors and prize items to help make this a family fun day event. Volunteers are also needed to help with the dogs. Please contact Kaitlan Blacksher at 719-306-1099 by October 4 if you can help.

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Christian Center ramps up for fall projects

Colder weather is arriving, as well as thoughts about the holidays. That means the Christian Center of Park City will be busy with its coat drive, the upcoming turkey drive, and other annual events. Rob Harter, the Executive Director of the Christian Center, said with their coat drive, Operation Hope,...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Ski Swap to return after missed year

Following a year off, the annual Park City Ski Swap will be back with a room full of gear again early next month. The sale will take place November 5 to 7 at the Basin Recreation Field House on Center Drive in Park City. That follows a donation period when...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy