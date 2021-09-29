Dog Days Helping Paws Seeks Help for Fundraiser, Oct. 31

Dog Days Helping Paws dog rescue and sanctuary rescues and rehabilitates animals with behavioral and medical issues, and places them in their forever homes. To celebrate their official nonprofit status and raise operational funds, Dog Days is planning an event for Sunday, October 31 from 11-3 at the Red Barn in Oakley. They are seeking baked goods, food vendors and prize items to help make this a family fun day event. Volunteers are also needed to help with the dogs. Please contact Kaitlan Blacksher at 719-306-1099 by October 4 if you can help.