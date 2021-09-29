De Blasio suggests he’s not responsible for rash of Rikers Island inmate deaths this year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD released crime statistics for September, showing overall murder and shooting incidents are down compared to last year. Mayor Bill de Blasio applauded the department’s effort, but doubled down on his claims that the courts need to do more. “The court system is not moving forward. It’s just a fact. Trials are down 90%. This is not acceptable. We can’t create the safety we need for New Yorkers if there’s not a functioning court system,” the mayor said. LINK: See September’s Crime Statistics (.pdf) According to the NYPD, murders decreased by 22% compared to September 2020. Shooting incidents were down just over 9%. The total number of gun arrests is up almost 21% year to date. A spokesperson for the court system pushed back on the mayor’s assertion. “The court system is working, what’s not working is the mayor constantly attempting to shift the blame for a generational unraveling of order in New York City based on a complex number of factors,” said Lucian Chalfen, deputy director of public information for the New York State Court System. Blaming the courts is “like the captain of the Titanic blaming the iceberg,” Chalfen said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO