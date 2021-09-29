CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

De Blasio suggests he’s not responsible for rash of Rikers Island inmate deaths this year

By Morgan C. Mullings
politicsny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile maintaining that reforms on Rikers Island are steady and balanced, Mayor Bill de Blasio declined on Wednesday to accept responsibility for conditions contributing to the rash of inmate deaths at the correctional facility this year. A federal monitor recently wrote that the city has made no significant progress in...

politicsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
politicsny.com

Mayor says city is on track to pre-pandemic crime levels; God Squad speaks

The COVID-19 pandemic that rocked New York City in 2020 came with a different lethal side effect: an incredible rise in gun violence across the city. After dealing with hundreds of shootings in the months that followed, the city is finally on track to return to a pre-pandemic level of violence, Mayor Bill de Blasio indicated at his Oct. 6 press conference. He touted the efforts of both the NYPD in making hundreds of gun arrests as well as groups like the God Squad, a group of faith-centered violence interrupters in Brooklyn, appear at his press conference to describe what’s happening on the ground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Public Defenders, Inmate Advocates Sound Off As More Detainees Are Sent To Troubled Rikers Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Public defenders are now taking aim at judges and district attorneys who continue to send more people to Rikers Island. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more on what they say should be done instead. Public defenders and inmate advocates gathered outside of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, demanding an end to cash bail. “We cannot send people to torture and death because they are poor,” said Alice Fontier, managing director of Neighborhood Defender Service Harlem. According to city data, despite bail reform laws, judges continue to set bail in more cases and at higher rates than before the pandemic,...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
CBS New York

Latest NYPD Crime Stats Show Murders, Shootings Down Compared To Last Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD released crime statistics for September, showing overall murder and shooting incidents are down compared to last year. Mayor Bill de Blasio applauded the department’s effort, but doubled down on his claims that the courts need to do more. “The court system is not moving forward. It’s just a fact. Trials are down 90%. This is not acceptable. We can’t create the safety we need for New Yorkers if there’s not a functioning court system,” the mayor said. LINK: See September’s Crime Statistics (.pdf) According to the NYPD, murders decreased by 22% compared to September 2020. Shooting incidents were down just over 9%. The total number of gun arrests is up almost 21% year to date. A spokesperson for the court system pushed back on the mayor’s assertion. “The court system is working, what’s not working is the mayor constantly attempting to shift the blame for a generational unraveling of order in New York City based on a complex number of factors,” said Lucian Chalfen, deputy director of public information for the New York State Court System. Blaming the courts is “like the captain of the Titanic blaming the iceberg,” Chalfen said.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

The ongoing crisis at Rikers Island

The crisis at Rikers Island has been building for some time and warnings say it's close to a boiling point. STREET SOLDIERS takes a look at how the notorious jail got to this point.
POLITICS
CBS New York

Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins Resigns After FBI Raids Union Headquarters

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Federal agents raided the offices of a New York City police union on Tuesday morning Later in the evening, Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins resigned, sources told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer. “Ed Mullins dishonored his uniform, his city and his union more times than I can count. It was just a matter of time before his endless hatred would catch up with him. That day has come,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. In a letter that went out to union members, the executive board wrote: “The nature and scope of this criminal investigation has yet to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

Closing Rikers Island is a matter of life and death

Isaabdul Karim wasn’t sentenced to death. In fact, he was never sentenced at all. But after the father of two was accused of a non-violent parole violation and sent to Rikers Island, on Sept. 19 he became the 11th person this year to die in a New York city jail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rikers Island#Correctional Facility#Detainees
Vice

Rikers Island Inmate Calls In to Radio Show to Talk About Horrid Conditions

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. A man who says he’s currently incarcerated at New York City’s Rikers Island called in to a local radio show to talk about how bad the conditions have become over the last several months: declining supplies and cleanliness, a lack of medical care, and the consistent threat of COVID-19. “The only way you get a medical appointment is by laying on the floor, and they have to come get you in a stretcher. And they take their time to come and get you on a stretcher,” Nathaniel, who’s been incarcerated at the jail since January, told Brian Lehrer on his morning WNYC show Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

De Blasio joins calls to review Cuomo’s LaGuardia AirTrain

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday joined growing calls to re-evaluate disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $2.1 billion pet project “AirTrain” between LaGuardia Airport and eastern Queens. Speaking at his daily City Hall press briefing, Hizzoner said the controversial “wrong-way” monorail has “some virtues,” but needed to be reassessed now that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
talesbuzz.com

Know-it-all Bill de Blasio has no clue how to fix Rikers jail nightmare

It turns out you can shame Mayor Bill de Blasio into visiting the Rikers Island jail complex, but you can’t make him talk to the “little people” there — because (he says) he already knows it all. Only a “Mission Accomplished” banner was missing from de Blasio’s happy-talk presser Monday...
POLITICS
newsbrig.com

Bill de Blasio defends ‘sugar-coated’ Rikers visit

Mayor Bill de Blasio defended his “sugar-coated” tour of Rikers Island in a finger-wagging lecture to the press Tuesday — insisting he didn’t need to talk to the inmates or guards there because he already knows everything he needs to about the troubled jail. During a remote press conference, the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy