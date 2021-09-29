CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey's Birthday Surprise Has Fans Freaking Out

By Lindsay Barton
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Halsey celebrated her birthday in the most special way — with baby Ender Ridley, who she welcomed in July. On September 29, Halsey took to Instagram and noted that Ender was "the best birthday gift there is," along with a rocket emoji. This also marks the first time Halsey has shown Ender's face on the platform, as she has usually kept her baby's face away from the camera. Naturally, fans went into overdrive and flooded the comments with well-wishes. One wrote, "Love this angel." Another added, "PLS HE HAS YOUR EYES AND SMILE." Another chimed in with, "Oh my god the baby has your face." It seems like fans were waiting forever to catch a glimpse of Ender, and Halsey delivered!

Nicki Swift

