CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

The Rise of Plant-Based Food Stocks in 2021

By Julie Iannuzzi, Zach Faulds
Street.Com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. plant-based foods market will reportedly hit $10.7 billion by 2027, according to a report from Research and Markets. With the growing interest in alt-food and plant-based meat alternatives, it's no surprise, that a growing number of plant-based food companies have gone public in recent years. Beyond Meat ( (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report), the plant-based meat maker, debuted on the Nasdaq in May of 2019. The stock soared more than 163% on its first day of trading.

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
just-food.com

Hormel Foods enters plant-based partnership with The Better Meat Co.

US business Hormel Foods has entered a partnership with ingredients supplier The Better Meat Co. to bring new mycoprotein- and plant-based protein products to the marketplace. The Spam, Applegate and Planters brands owner has announced an exclusive deal with the plant-based protein firm via its 199 Ventures arm. 199 Ventures...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Business Insider

Cathie Wood Sells $49.4M In Tesla And Buys $87.5M In Ginkgo Bioworks On Dip As Stock Becomes Target Of Short Sellers

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Wednesday snapped up shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) on the day the synthetic biology company stock was hit hard by two back-to-back short-seller reports that called the company a “colossal scam” and “a scheme.”. The popular money manager bought 8.26 million shares —...
BOSTON, MA
stockmarket.com

3 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch Amid Supply Chain Worries

Are These The Best Consumer Staples Stocks To Buy This Week?. If you have been keeping up with the latest stock market news, chances are you see the phrase “supply chain” a whole lot. With this among other factors hanging over the stock market now, investors could be turning to consumer staples stocks. Why? Well, in essence, even with this problem factored in, demand for these companies’ wares would persist. As the name suggests, consumer staples provide the general public with their basic necessities. This can range from the food & beverage industry to retailers like Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST).
STOCKS
Street.Com

Auto-Related Chip Stocks: Bank of America Likes On Semi, NXP, Others

Bank of America rates auto-related semiconductor stocks as one of its three favorite industries and counts On Semiconductor (ON) - Get ON Semiconductor Corporation Report and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) - Get NXP Semiconductors NV Report among its five U.S. top picks. The other three are Analog Devices (ADI) - Get...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Plant Based Foods#Ipo#Vegan#Research And Markets#Beyond Meat#Meatech#Mitc Exchange#Swedish#Otly Exchange#Nasdaq Ipo Date#Burger Corporation#Tsxv#Tsx Venture Exchange#Gblfy#Yumy Exchange#Cse
Food & Wine

Burger King Will Be the First Fast Food Chain to Test Plant-Based Impossible Nuggets

No offense to White Castle, which was the first fast food chain to add the Impossible Burger nationwide, but Burger King's willingness to cosign Impossible Foods' plant-based meat for their Impossible Whopper really solidified Impossible's status. (According to QSR Magazine, Burger King is America's sixth largest fast food chain while White Castle is 49th.)
FOOD & DRINKS
Benzinga

Palantir, Tilray, Affirm See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Tops The Charts Today

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as on Wednesday night, while Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Fiverr is still growing quickly. PayPal just launched a new app, and it has plans to keep growing. Coca-Cola has a stable and growing dividend. The broader market has been cooling off from its 2021 highs, and that means investors can get some great stocks on sale. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 11% year to date, but down 4% over the past month. An investment of $1,000 is a great starting point, whether you're just starting out or adding to a portfolio. If you have extra money after paying your bills and saving for an emergency fund, consider investing in the stock market.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
albuquerqueexpress.com

KOMO Plant Based Foods Establishes Strategic Cold Storage Near U.S. Border Through SubZero Cold Logistics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ('Komo'), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces that it entered into an agreement on September 30, 2021 with SubZero Cold Logistics, a division of Radius Transport Ltd., for cold storage and cold chain services, in a facility in Canada close to the USA border.
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Sandwich Meats

Packaged plant-based food company Squeaky Bean has announced the launch of three new product offerings, which have been added to its 'Sandwich Slices' range. These include 'The Roast Chicken,' 'Honey Roast Ham,' and 'Applewood Smoked Ham Style Slices.'. The new vegan-friendly offerings will be made available at 238 Sainsbury's stores...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy