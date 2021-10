JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A $10,000 grant will help the Jackson County Historical Society place markers at some of the county’s historical buildings and sites. The grant comes from the Michigan Humanities and National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economics Security Act. The bulk of it is being spent on the society’s historical marker program to educate the public about significant people, places and events in Jackson County’s history, said President Maurice Imhoff.

