WEB EXTRA: Gas Explosion at a Dallas Apartment Complex

UPDATE: 2 Dallas Firefighters Remain In Intensive Care Following Apartment Complex Explosion DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the investigation into what happened at the Highland Hills apartment complex Wednesday, Sept. 29 got underway, residents who were inside told CBS 11 was they saw and heard inside. The blast injured four firefighters and four civilians. One woman who lived in the complex described the moment she felt the blast. “And when they tried to open the door, the whole apartment just blew up. It blew up. And that’s when I got hit with glass when the apartment got hit, it threw me back up the stairs,”...

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO