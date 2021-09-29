CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEB EXTRA: Gas Explosion at a Dallas Apartment Complex

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least six people, including four firefighters, were injured in an explosion at an apartment complex in Texas, according to Dallas Fire Rescue. The department said crews were investigating the smell of natural gas when the explosion occurred Wednesday.

‘It Threw Me Back Up The Stairs’: Dallas Apartment Residents Describe Moments During Explosion

UPDATE: 2 Dallas Firefighters Remain In Intensive Care Following Apartment Complex Explosion DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the investigation into what happened at the Highland Hills apartment complex Wednesday, Sept. 29 got underway, residents who were inside told CBS 11 was they saw and heard inside. The blast injured four firefighters and four civilians. One woman who lived in the complex described the moment she felt the blast. “And when they tried to open the door, the whole apartment just blew up. It blew up. And that’s when I got hit with glass when the apartment got hit, it threw me back up the stairs,”...
DALLAS, TX
Authorities still investigating cause of Dallas apartment explosion

DALLAS - The city of Dallas says, for now, it will pay for the nearly 300 displaced residents staying at hotels after the Oak Cliff apartment building they were living in exploded last week. The fire department has since turned the building over to the owner of Highland Hills Apartments...
DALLAS, TX
VIDEO: Cars Set On Fire Early Tuesday Morning In Denver Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4) – An investigation is underway in a southwest Denver neighborhood after two cars are set on fire and a nearby home surveillance system captures it all on camera. Denver Fire officials said the incident happened on Tuesday around 5 a.m. Raymond Gutierrez said he was shocked to see his neighbor’s car in flames. Gutierrez didn’t see it happen in real time, but he was able to review what happened by viewing his Nest camera footage. He later heard firefighters arrive at the scene. “I just happened to glance and I saw that fire ball that erupted,” Gutierrez said. “Lived in...
DENVER, CO
1 Dead After Dallas Trash Collection Workers Attacked At Apartment Complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are looking for whoever jumped three ‘valet’ trash workers — killing one of them and stealing their vehicle. The incident happened on North Beckley Avenue, across from Methodist Dallas Medical Center, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to investigators, several people attacked the men as they collected trash at the Grand Estates at Kessler Park apartment complex. One of the workers was shot and killed, while another was pistol whipped by the attackers. The suspects left the scene in the workers’ car, but eventually abandoned it and ran from police on foot. Police continue searching for the criminals and investigating the murder.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Firefighters Hurt in Explosion Responding to Gas Leak Call

Four Dallas firefighters and four residents were injured in an explosion Wednesday at an apartment complex that caused the partial collapse of a building, officials said. The complex exploded into flames after firefighters arrived just after 10:20 a.m. for a reported gas leak at the Highland Hills Apartments on Highland Hills Road in South Dallas. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson reported that four firefighters and three civilians were injured.
DALLAS, TX
Photos: 2 Dallas FFs critically injured in gas leak explosion

DALLAS — At least seven people were injured, including four firefighters, after a natural gas explosion Wednesday morning at a Dallas apartment complex, officials told local outlets. Two of those firefighters are in critical condition, KXAS reported. Firefighters have been able to extinguish the blaze, but the explosion caused significant...
DALLAS, TX
What we know about the explosion at a southeast Oak Cliff apartment complex

Updated 1:10 p.m.: Revised to include additional information on the displaced residents and how to help those affected by the explosion. Hundreds of people were displaced and eight others, including four firefighters, were injured Wednesday morning after an explosion tore apart an apartment complex in southeast Oak Cliff. As of...
DALLAS, TX
Texas Apartment Building Collapses After Gas Explosion

‘Mayday! Mayday!': Hear Dallas Firefighters Call for Backup After Gas Explosion. Firefighters were investigating a natural gas leak when the explosion took place. Residents said a leak was noticed Tuesday night. Four firefighters were hospitalized; three firefighters are in critical condition and one has been discharged. The four residents are...
TEXAS STATE
3 firefighters still hospitalized a day after Dallas apartment explosion

DALLAS - Three firefighters are still in the hospital following Wednesday's natural gas explosion at an Oak Cliff apartment complex. Thursday morning, crews worked quickly to bring down the building where the explosion happened at Highland Hills Apartments. Hundreds of people are now without a home, some left with just...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas First Responder, 3 Residents Injured In Fire At Lake Highlands Apartment Complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas Fire Rescue firefighter was injured while getting residents out of a fire at an apartment complex in the Lake Highlands area. The fire, in the 11000 block of East Lake Highlands Drive at the Legends on Lake Highlands Apartments, broke out just before 9:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to smoke billowing from a two-story building. Having received reports of residents still inside, first responders set out conducting rescue and fire suppression operations. The fire had spread to an upper floor in the building before crews could get it under control, limiting damage to four units. Two residents were taken to...
DALLAS, TX
Police: 20-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed Outside Dallas Apartment Complex

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old man has died after being shot outside a Dallas apartment complex Friday evening, police say. At approximately 7:40 p.m. Oct. 1, police responded to a shooting call in the 9800 block of Audelia Road. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Trevon Joseph Quick lying on the ground of the complex’s parking lot with a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
San Antonio: Dallas Developer Eyes 120-Unit Apartment Complex on Hwy 151

San Antonio (Bexar County) — A zoning request is pending before the Zoning Commission that, if approved Tuesday, would allow for the construction of a 120-unit apartment complex in Westover Hills. The law firm of Killen, Griffin & Farrimond is representing a real estate developer based in the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

