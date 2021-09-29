CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobcat Caught On Camera In Area

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
A local family got an unexpected visitor when a bobcat was caught on camera making the rounds in its backyard.

At approximately 7 a.m. near the north end of Putnam Valley on Monday, Sept. 27, an area resident captured a large bobcat slinking through his backyard when he went to feed his chickens, who were unharmed by the animal.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, “Bobcats are about twice the size of a domestic cat and usually smaller than the Canada lynx.

"Their fur is dense, short, and soft and is generally shorter and more reddish in the summer and longer and more gray in the winter.

"Spotting occurs in some bobcats and is faded in others. The face has notable long hairs along the cheeks and black tufts at the tops of each ear.

“Bobcats (Lynx rufus) are widely valued as a resident wildlife species in New York, although they are rarely seen in the wild due to their secretive behavior.

"All indications, including harvest trends, suggest that bobcats have increased in abundance here and in surrounding states, and observations have become more common in recent years.

“Based on analysis of harvest data, we estimate New York’s bobcat population to be approximately 5,000 animals in areas where regulated hunting and trapping seasons have been in place since the 1970s.”

Comments / 80

Jeffery Donowick
7d ago

They are a beautiful animal but are fearful of humans. They avoid being seen by us. But if one seems friendly stay away from it or any other wild animals. I've seen won in the wild myself. They take one look at you and take off any direction that isn't towards you.

Reply(2)
17
Stephen D. Raynor Sr.
6d ago

You people don’t get it do you ! I live in what use to be very rural community but over development is stripping our identity as a people for the sake of transplants need for housing !!

Reply(2)
18
Sheila
6d ago

Stop taking the animals homes away.. Pretty soon there we be no animals just overcrowding of Illegal immigrants and muslims..

Reply(3)
16
