A Bite of France in Montco: Ardmore’s Delice et Chocolat

Images via Delice et Chocolat.

Delice et Chocolat feels like a little bit of France on Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore. Large windows let in the sunlight and give views of people strolling the sidewalks, writes Katie Kohler for Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board’s Montco Explorer.

Inside, people sit with pastries and coffee and talk to each other. Solo diners read newspapers. There isn’t a MacBook in sight.

Delice et Chocolat isn’t meant to be workspace – it’s meant to be an escape.

Whether you want to feel like you are in France or you simply want to enjoy some of the best French pastries in Greater Philadelphia, this bakery is a sweet escape.

French delicacies abound at Delice et Chocolat. Images via Delice et Chocolat.

Hailing from Grenoble, France, brothers Joseph and Antoine Amrani set out on separate culinary paths.

Joseph worked in front-of-house operations for about thirty years in the restaurants including a role as general manager of Paramour at the Wayne Hotel.

Antoine’s developed his culinary talents at the Ecole Ritz Escoffier culinary school in Paris. He formerly served as an executive pastry chef at the legendary Le Bec Fin.

In 2017, the brothers combined their decades of experience to open this patisserie and café.

“Ardmore has a great mix of people,” said Joseph Amrani. “This community is really great. We try to embody a little bit of Paris with the food and the décor.”

Joseph and Antoine are both passionate about their work and it shows in everything at Delice et Chocolat.

Antoine Amrani’s creations at the cafe are not only are some of the most decadent in Montgomery County and Greater Philadelphia, but they are also the prettiest.

A rainbow of macaroons is Instagram and crave-worthy.

Then, they have a delicious selection of French patisserie that includes the Piedmont. A crunch base is topped with layers of dark and milk chocolate and a hazelnut mousse.

The Fiji, Strawberry Shortcake and Gateaux Mora are also favorites.

Croissants are a guest and owner favorite.

Joseph said of all the things his brother Antoine makes, he has a particular fondness for his almond croissants

The cafe also offers various selections for lunch.

Image via Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board.

Some menu choices include:

Jambon fromage

Crepes

Quiche

Croque monsieur

