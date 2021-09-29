CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Diamond, WA

WHEN COAL WAS KING: Rail car hauling waste shale and rock

By Bill Kombol
VOICE of the Valley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis view of a rail car hauling waste shale and rock up tracks for dumping at the top of a coal slag pile dates to January 1973. The stockpile, containing more than one million cubic yards of material still stands in Black Diamond, but today is covered by a thick canopy of blackberry vines and trees. Last weekend this hill, located just west of Highway 169 was used by over 6,000 runners participating in an endurance and obstacle event sponsored by Tough Mudder. It was the nineth Tough Mudder contest at Palmer Coking Coal Company’s former mine yard located in a town whose roots stretch back to 1885.

voiceofthevalley.com

