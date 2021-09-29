CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Heaven is a place on earth at this dreamy museum inspired by clouds

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xu0Pt_0cBydX3u00
ARCHITECTURE Heaven is a place on earth at this dreamy museum inspired by clouds The space has a swimming pool, game rooms, and an auditorium that was created with softness in mind and pastel colors.

Step into this heavenly kindergarten and museum in China. Inspired by the soft shape of clouds, X+Living has carefully designed a 137,000 square feet space with the purpose of giving kids a place where they can grow up naturally and freely.

The company revealed that they want “to provide children with a dreamy space, under the objective condition that the architectural structure could not be changed.”

They also explained how the designer wants to dedicate this space to children, “making the space modeling shapes like soft and puffy clouds. In the white and dreamy clouds, a school full of love and freedom is gently wrapped.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4TzK_0cBydX3u00

With a focus on art and architecture, kids can enter the “museum” through a fascinating lobby that features a galaxy light stripe with lamps, surrounded by white walls that can be used to display artwork and information.

The designer wants the space to be used as a gallery for the children’s work, as the company believes that preschool education is the first social experience in children’s life, so they are focused on giving them positive memories and expanding their interests and imagination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gj3X2_0cBydX3u00

The space has a swimming pool, game rooms, and an auditorium that was created with softness in mind and pastel colors, with additional areas for dance and music, and if this wasn’t enough, kids can get a taste of the real world with a simulation city that has supermarkets and hospitals.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Little Free Art Museum inspires

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Professional and amateur artists are invited to take part in the Little Free Art Museum on display in Oak Ridge. Nancy Starr curates the museum that she and her husband built in front of their flower garden at 117 Cascade Lane, which faces the green walking and biking trail enjoyed by many.
OAK RIDGE, TN
TrendHunter.com

Dreamy Autumn-Ready Fashion

Paris-based fashion label PIÈCES UNIQUES introduces its latest collection by the name 'Between Sky & Earth' designed specifically for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The new range of goods nods to the childhood dreams of Edmond Luu, founder of the brand. The designs are showcased in a short film directed by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
designboom.com

cloud-like shapes inhabit x+living's dreamy kindergarten in china

X+living has recently unveiled a new kindergarten in huzhou, china, referencing the idea of a museum which interprets the concept of knowing by seeing. encompassing 12,800 sqm (around 137,000 square feet), the kindergarten aims to return education to it essence and strives to build a platform for children to grow up naturally, independently and freely.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Museum
honolulumagazine.com

5 Inspiring Places for Family Art Adventures in Honolulu

OK, we’ll be the first to say it: Art can be boring for kids. Quiet museums, “no touching” signs and abstract subjects are barriers to discovering the joy of art. So how can we keep our keiki engaged? Our answer: Learn by doing and moving! Turn the stuffy museum stereotype on its head and venture out to explore these active ideas for artistic excursions around the island.
HONOLULU, HI
designboom.com

rubin museum's 'mandala lab' will be a place of emotional wellness in NYC

The rubin museum opens its mandala lab, a cultural healing space that inspires connection, empathy, and learning by channeling buddhist principles. the museum, located on 17th street in manhattan claims that the new mandala lab is where ’emotions can turn to wisdom.’ the meditative space is designed by peterson rich office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eureka Times-Standard

Museum to celebrate Earth Science Week

The Humboldt State University Natural History Museum will celebrate Earth Science Week with a live, virtual, after-school program from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Oct. 11 to 16. “We wanted to participate locally getting our community involved in learning more about the geosciences — and who doesn’t love rocks, minerals, fossils, dinosaurs, galaxies, stars and the sun,” said Julie Van Sickle, director of the HSU Natural History Museum in Arcata.
ARCATA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theparisreview.org

The Happiest Place on Earth?

My formative understanding of world events had two acts: the ancient history conveyed in the Bible and the modern arc approximated at Disneyland, which opened in Southern California in 1955, four and a half decades before my first visit. I was ten. My mom and I took a 4:30 A.M....
LIFESTYLE
Toledo Blade

Toledo Museum of Art to present science fiction-inspired film 'Doppelgänger'

The science fiction-inspired film Doppelgänger (2019) by Stan Douglas will be on view October 16 through May 15 at the Toledo Museum of Art Canaday Gallery, its first North American museum presentation. For decades, Douglas has explored how image-making and narrative influence collective memory as well as our understandings of the world around us. This ambitious work coalesces Douglas’s artistic concerns and has even greater potency for audiences today.
TOLEDO, OH
ABC 4

Dreamy event setups

Diana Valbuena, Owner of Sweet Creations SLC, is in the backyard today with her two daughters showcasing a beautiful table setting perfect for specific occasions. She started this company during the pandemic and has witnessed its growth in the last year. Now they’re booked almost every weekend!. Their main message...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Only In Alabama

Enjoy A Day Of Learning At Imagination Place, A Hands-On Children’s Museum In Alabama

Alabama is home to many types of attractions that are perfect for visiting year-round, including several museums. One museum in particular is Imagination Place. To learn all about this museum, including why it’s worth a visit, take a look below. Have you ever been to Imagination Place in Gadsden, Alabama? If so, what did you […] The post Enjoy A Day Of Learning At Imagination Place, A Hands-On Children’s Museum In Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy