The sinkhole on a portion of the Oak Leaf Trail located in Glendale needs emergency action, Milwaukee County Parks says. The sinkhole is on a much traveled section of the trail called The Zip Line, and it’s being caused by the deterioration of a stone culvert beneath it. The Zip Line was built in 2015 using three miles of railway corridor abandoned by Union-Pacific in 2008. The stone culvert was constructed more than 100 years ago as part of the railway.

14 DAYS AGO