Sundance Institute names new CEO

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos has announced the appointment of its chief product officer, Estelle McGechie, as the company’s new CEO. Chris Tait, Atomos’ Executive Chair explained that “after Estelle’s appointment as chief product officer in June this year she quickly demonstrated to the board and her peers the ability to deliver on our strategy. Her signature collaborative style and rigorous approach to developing and bringing video technology products and services to market is a great fit for Atomos at this important stage of our strategic roadmap. We are thrilled she has taken on the CEO role and welcome her back home to Australia.”

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO