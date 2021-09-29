CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance Institute names new CEO

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 Sept. 29, 2021

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, California, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sundance Institute has named its new CEO, it was announced Wednesday. “The Sundance Institute Board of Trustees announced today that it has named longtime filmmaker and executive Joana Vicente as its next CEO,” said a news release. Vicente succeeds CEO Keri Putnam, who stepped down earlier this year. She joins the Sundance Institute from Toronto International Film Festival, where she spent the past three years as executive director and co-head.

