Severe blood shortage has Inland Empire banks seeking donations
Blood banks that serve the Inland Empire say they have dangerously low supplies, with less than a day’s worth of blood left at some banks across the region. The area is facing a shortage because there are fewer donors and collection drives due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. Many people have delayed giving blood amid the delta variant surge and the return to workplaces and schools. they said.www.redlandsdailyfacts.com
