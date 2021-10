CENTERBURG — A safety study of Updike Road hopefully will provide direction to Hilliar Township trustees as to what improvements will make the road safer. “Updike Road is one of our longest roads, and it's one of our more dangerous roads,” said trustee Gary Ross. “There have been several accidents. We want to try and redo that road, but we need to know where to go with this to redo it.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO