SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — After thanking her for her honesty, the judge at the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial dismissed a juror Wednesday who was doubtful she could deliver a guilty verdict because of her religious beliefs. U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila made the decision to empanel an alternate after a careful round of questioning. The dismissed juror told Davila she was a Buddhist and could not stop thinking about the impact of a guilty verdict. “I practice forgiveness, compassion,” the juror told Davila. “I’m thinking what happens if she has to be in there for a long, long time and I’m...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO