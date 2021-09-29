CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

TEDxStCloud Announces Speaker Line-up for 2021 Event

By Abby Black
knsiradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CLOUD, MN – Eight local voices will share “ideas worth spreading” at the fifth TEDxStCloud. This year’s theme is “Embrace.”. The event will take place Thursday, October 14, 2021 at The Paramount Center for the Arts from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, is locally organized to bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed. According to an indictment filed with the U.S. District...
NBA
Reuters

U.S. Senate rushes to advance $480 billion debt limit increase

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday took a step toward passing a $480 billion increase in Treasury Department borrowing authority, a move that would avert a catastrophic debt default later this month but set up another partisan showdown in early December. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Saint Cloud, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Cloud, MN
The Hill

Texas to appeal ruling blocking abortion law

Texas will appeal a court order blocking the state's restrictive abortion law after a federal judge called it an "offensive deprivation of such an important right." In public statements and court filings issued just hours after the ruling from U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, Texas officials said they intended to take the case to an appeals court.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Senate reaches deal on short-term debt hike into December

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling into December. “We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December,” Schumer said. Senators could vote on the deal as soon as Thursday. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

CIA launches new center focused on China

The CIA is launching a new mission center to address threats posed by China, the latest evidence of the Biden administration’s focus on Beijing as its main foreign policy priority. CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new unit, formally dubbed the China Mission Center, will cut...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isaiah Mn#Bruno Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy