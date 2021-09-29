TEDxStCloud Announces Speaker Line-up for 2021 Event

ST. CLOUD, MN – Eight local voices will share “ideas worth spreading” at the fifth TEDxStCloud. This year’s theme is “Embrace.”. The event will take place Thursday, October 14, 2021 at The Paramount Center for the Arts from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, is locally organized to bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.