CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

These Are the 6 Fastest-Growing Jobs of the Decade That Pay Over $100,000

By Morgan Smith, CNBC
NBC Miami
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article15 million Americans have quit their jobs since April 2021, a trend that has radically disrupted the workforce. While considering their next step, job seekers might wonder which occupations will offer the most stable career, or the biggest paycheck. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has shifted which jobs are the most in-demand and will continue to be popular in the years to come, as well as how competitive their salaries are. According to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in several industries including technology and health care will dominate the economy over the next decade, with some paying more than $100,000 per year.

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

Unemployed workers aren’t settling for any job offer that comes along

How goes the job market in this somewhat unpredictable economic recovery? We’ll get the big monthly report from the Labor Department on Friday. But in the meantime, we got a hint of how it might end up going on Wednesday, when payroll processor ADP reported that private-sector employment rose by 568,000 in September.
ECONOMY
Beloit Daily News

Roscoe business among fastest-growing small businesses

ROSCOE—For nearly two decades, Martin Exteriors has provided high-quality roofing projects to customers in the Stateline Area. This year, the Roscoe-based business was named one of the top growing companies in the county. According to Inc.com, a magazine that annually tracks business growth in the U.S., Martin Exteriors ranked 745...
ROSCOE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Software Applications#Software Engineers#Americans#Cnbc#Ai#Ar
utahvalley360.com

No. 26 Fastest-Growing Companies: Zamp HR

THE COMPANY A PEO that provides comprehensive HR solutions for small- and mid-size businesses. BRIGHT SPOTS Zamp is ramping up. The company — which did nearly $30 million last year — has upped the PEO landscape with an experienced team, zero debt, fast growth, and flexibility. GOALS. 1. “Provide service...
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

Fastest-Growing Jobs for Hispanic and Latino Americans – 2021 Study

Hispanic and Latino Americans have seen some of the highest unemployment rates during the COVID-19 pandemic of any race and ethnic group for which the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports data. In the second quarter of 2020, the Hispanic and Latino unemployment rate was 16.7%, the highest unemployment rate in that period compared to that of white, Black and Asian Americans. More recently, in the second quarter of 2021, the Hispanic and Latino unemployment rate was 7.2% – 2.1 and 1.6 percentage points higher than the white and Asian unemployment rates, respectively, and 2 percentage points lower than the Black unemployment rate.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Longevity
AFP

US saw better-than-forecast private hiring last month: survey

US private firms added 568,000 jobs last month, payroll services firm ADP said Wednesday, much more than expected and potentially a sign of strong employment figures to come. The private hiring figures could foretell a strong jobs report, but Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics warned "ADP is far from consistent in predicting changes in the (government) payrolls data given differences in methodologies."
ECONOMY
Narcity

6 Jobs In Ontario That Will Pay You Over $100K To Work From Home

If you're looking to get paid while working from your couch, there are currently multiple Ontario remote jobs that are hiring and willing to pay big. Currently, there are companies looking to hire pajama-rocking workers for salaries of over $100K, so you might want to start getting your resume ready.
AGRICULTURE
dailyutahchronicle.com

Soter: The Labor Shortage is a Good Thing

Because of ridiculously high tuition rates, I work at a café to support myself financially. I can’t complain too much. I get free food, meet some great people and make money all at once. But since COVID-19 vaccinations became available and the shop reopened indoor seating, a new problem has taken center stage.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Will Social Security Recipients Get a $200 Raise in 2022?

Social security benefits are usually adjusted to account for inflation. Those adjustments have mostly resulted in a raise for recipients. As a result of soaring product prices, social security payments for some recipients could rise more than $200 in 2022. If you’re a retiree or about to retire, you may want to know when you'll get that money.
INCOME TAX
PennLive.com

Stimulus checks for Social Security recipients: Senior Citizens League petitions for $1,400 payments

Struggling Americans and progressive lawmakers alike have been advocating for the fourth round of stimulus checks for months now, as the COVID-19 pandemic surges. This is all the while the American Rescue Plan has offered economic benefits to key demographics a.k.a. stimulus checks to homeowners and struggling renters, and the child tax credit to parents.
INCOME TAX
southarkansassun.com

$300 Weekly Unemployment Benefit Might Be Extended Until February 2022, Here’s Why

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, stated during a virtual townhall Tuesday that she wants pandemic-era unemployment insurance programs extended until February 2022. Democratic Lawmaker Will Introduce a Bill that Extends $300 Unemployment Benefit. In a recently published article in CNBC, the Democratic congresswoman has said that she would propose legislation to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy