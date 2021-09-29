Nick Sirianni’s offense is lacking identity after three weeks

After leaving a Colts team that focused heavily on the run, Nick Sirianni was expected to bring the same kind of flavor to Philly in his first Head Coaching gig. We witnessed a flash of this in the first game against the Atlanta falcons where it seemed as if the Eagles had been over-prepared and were building towards a new offensive identity. Against the 49ers, the Eagles favored the run and the outside receivers against a defensive line that was breaking through consistently. Then came Dallas.