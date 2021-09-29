CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NH

Letter: Removing dam is a mistake; sign petition to put issue before voters

Seacoast Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decision by the Durham Town Council to remove the dam over the Oyster River in Durham is the wrong decision. Why? Because this low-flow, low gradient river is dammed by a 25-foot dam just above the dam in question and because, being in the heart of town, the impounded waterway (which includes nearly a mile of wide water above where the Oyster River comes in) has grown its own multi-creature ecosystem that will suffer drastically without the dam.

www.seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NH
Durham, NH
Government
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Dam Removal#Fish#The Durham Town Council
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy