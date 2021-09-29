CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia’s decades-old barrier crime laws are facing a federal court challenge

By Kate Masters
NBC12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia legislators have spent years failing to reform restrictive barrier crime laws. Now, the state is being sued over them. At issue are decades-old statutes that prohibit many providers — mostly those licensed by the Department of Health, Department of Social Services and Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services — from hiring applicants with certain criminal histories. Some of the same laws are shared by other states and the federal government, which prohibits sex offenders, for example, from working with children.

