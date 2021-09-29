CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: We'll all win when Hassan, Pappas and Kuster win

Cover picture for the articleI hope everyone will vote for Maggie Hassan for Senate, Chris Pappas for Congress, and Annie Kuster for Congress in the second New Hampshire Congressional District. We all win if they win! Next year, we will still have Jeanne Shaheen in the Senate. Although I don’t agree with EVERYTHING each supports, I know that all of us desire a world where community is important above the individual, that freedom does NOT mean that everyone can do as s/he wishes whenever s/he wishes, that democracy means ALL of us, that our foreign policy respects diplomacy as a problem-solver over violence.

