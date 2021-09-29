Mila Kunis Says She Bathes Her Dogs More Than Her Children

A number of stories have captured the public’s attention this past year, but one of the most surprising ones may just be the debate regarding celebrity bathing habits. The discussion originally kicked off this past July when Mila Kunis revealed that she and husband Ashton Kutcher don’t bathe their kids with soap and water every day. Other celebrities were subsequently asked about their own habits, which resulted in a myriad of thoughts and opinions. Just recently, Kunis reflected on her viral comments about her family, all while jokingly congratulating Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of the celebrities who confirmed they shower daily.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO