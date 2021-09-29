CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Mila Kunis Says She Bathes Her Dogs More Than Her Children

By Megan Falk
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe infamous celebrity bathing debate has been causing a ruckus on the internet for more than two months now, but Mila Kunis isn't done stirring the pot just yet. On yesterday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kunis addressed the backlash against her and husband Ashton Kutcher's decision to bathe their kids only "if you can see the dirt on them," joking, "We bathe our dogs, does that make people happy?" When DeGeneres asked if Kunis washes her dogs more often than her kids, the That '70s Show actress firmly stated, "Fact."

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Watch Mila Kunis Get Annoyed While Defending Bathing Remarks After "Dumb" Controversy

Watch: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hilariously Troll Bathing Debate. Mila Kunis is again making a splash with her latest comments on how often she bathes her children. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that airs on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Bad Moms star, 38, addressed the previous furor surrounding her remarks about bathing. Over the summer, Mila and husband Ashton Kutcher's podcast conversation with Dax Shepard went viral after Mila said washing children Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, wasn't a daily occurrence, with Ashton saying they don't bathe their kids until they can "see the dirt on 'em."
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Mila Kunis Defended Her And Ashton Kutcher’s Comments About Not Bathing Their Kids “Until You Can See Dirt On Them” And Called The Debate “So Dumb"

Fall may have arrived, but the great celebrity bathing debate of summer 2021 is certainly still lingering in the air. If you're just catching up, this summer Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis opened up a worldwide conversation about celebrity bathing habits, after they revealed that they don’t believe in washing their kids — or themselves — with soap every day.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Mila Kunis addresses her and Ashton Kutcher's viral bathing comments: 'It's so dumb'

Mila Kunis is speaking out about the pushback she and her husband Ashton Kutcher received last month regarding their family’s bathing habits. The "Family Guy" star, 38, made an appearance on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" as a guest host and called the internet roasting "so dumb," while telling DeGeneres that she didn’t expect the remarks to garner as much blowback or ensuing discussion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Dax Shepard
Person
Ellen Degeneres
International Business Times

Mila Kunis Irked Defending Bathing Habits On 'Ellen DeGeneres Show:' 'It's So Dumb'

Mila Kunis got annoyed while defending her previous comments about her family’s bathing habits during her guesting on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week. Over the summer, Kunis came under fire after she revealed that she and her husband Ashton Kutcher don’t bathe their children daily. The 38-year-old actress told...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Mila Kunis Gets Herself Into More Hot Water Over Bathing Controversy

"I feel like this is gonna take a whole other turn." Mila Kunis dipped her toe into the bathing controversy once again and it appears she may have hilariously caused another backlash splash. On Tuesday's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the actress was asked about the big stink that happened over...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Mila Kunis Congratulates The Rock On Showering While Reflecting On Viral Bathing Comments About Ashton Kutcher And Her Family

A number of stories have captured the public’s attention this past year, but one of the most surprising ones may just be the debate regarding celebrity bathing habits. The discussion originally kicked off this past July when Mila Kunis revealed that she and husband Ashton Kutcher don’t bathe their kids with soap and water every day. Other celebrities were subsequently asked about their own habits, which resulted in a myriad of thoughts and opinions. Just recently, Kunis reflected on her viral comments about her family, all while jokingly congratulating Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of the celebrities who confirmed they shower daily.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Bathing
Popculture

Mila Kunis Breaks Silence Over Bathing Debate Following Hilarious Controversy

Mila Kunis addressed the seemingly endless debate about how often she bathes her children in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. Kunis appeared on the talk show for the first time since July, when she and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, said that they don't bother bathing their children until "you can see dirt on them." She clarified that the remark may have been blown out of proportion.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Mila Kunis on How She and Ashton Kutcher 'Tag Team' To Juggle Their Lives and Careers (Exclusive)

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have worked out a system to keep their busy lives balanced. The actress is opening up about how they work together to be there for one another. The actress spoke with ET's Lauren Zima at the grand opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine at USC on Tuesday in Los Angeles, and reflected on how the pair juggle their acting careers, personal passion projects and parenting.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Christina Haack Says She Re-Homed Her Dog In the "Best Interest" of Her Children

Watch: Christina Haack Is Engaged: Is It Too Soon After Divorce?. Christina Haack is putting her kids first. The Flip or Flop star shared a photo of herself and two sons, Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2, as they played with their two pups in the backyard of their Orange County, Calif., home on Monday, Oct. 4. The HGTV personality captioned the pic, "Sunsets with my boys and sweet girl lapdog."
PETS
People

Meghan Trainor Says She Wants Twins Next: 'Two-in-One — Sounds Like a Deal to Me!'

Meghan Trainor, who welcomed baby boy Riley in February, recently told PEOPLE that she is "ready for three more kids" now. Meghan Trainor wants a big family ASAP. The 27-year-old singer, who became a new mom in February when she and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed baby boy Riley, tells Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday that she's ready for round two — and she'd prefer twins this time.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Says She Rehomed Dog Biggie for Her Kids’ Safety: There Were ‘Behavioral Issues’

Tough choices. Christina Haack offered an explanation after some fans noticed her dog Biggie hadn’t been featured on social media lately. The 38-year-old HGTV personality shared an Instagram snap on Monday, October 4, alongside two pooches and her sons, Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2. “Sunsets with my boys and sweet girl lapdog,” she wrote in the caption.
PETS
ETOnline.com

Christina Haack Shares Why She Rehomed Her Family Dog Biggie

Christina Haack is revealing the reason she had to rehome her family dog, Biggie. On Monday night, Haack posted a photo of her and her two sons, Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2, enjoying some time in their backyard with their two pups, Cash and an unnamed pup female dog, Haack called her "sweet girl lapdog."
PETS
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Duo Expecting Another Girl

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and wife, Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R et al) revealed on Instagram that they’re expecting another daughter. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, Everleigh, who will be 2 on September 22. Check out the gender reveal here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy