Mila Kunis Says She Bathes Her Dogs More Than Her Children
The infamous celebrity bathing debate has been causing a ruckus on the internet for more than two months now, but Mila Kunis isn't done stirring the pot just yet. On yesterday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kunis addressed the backlash against her and husband Ashton Kutcher's decision to bathe their kids only "if you can see the dirt on them," joking, "We bathe our dogs, does that make people happy?" When DeGeneres asked if Kunis washes her dogs more often than her kids, the That '70s Show actress firmly stated, "Fact."www.shape.com
