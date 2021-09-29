Taylor Swift was a bridesmaid at Lena Dunham's surprise wedding in London

Lena Dunham and Taylor Swift attend a Golden Globes afterparty in 2015. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift was one of Lena Dunham's bridesmaids at her wedding on Saturday.

Swift and Dunham have been close friends since 2015 - though they're rarely seen together.

Dunham tied the knot with musician Luis Felber in an impromptu London ceremony.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Taylor Swift was a bridesmaid at Lena Dunham's wedding on Saturday, which had been kept secret from the public until this week.

The 35-year-old "Girls" creator quietly tied the knot with musician Luis Felber, as reported by the New York Times .

On Wednesday, Vogue published photos of the "impromptu" ceremony . Dunham, who met Felber in January through mutual friends, told the magazine it had been planned for just one month.

Swift was one of the 60 people in attendance and one of eight bridesmaids, according to Vogue. The bridal party also included actors Myha'la Herrold and Tommy Dorfman, though none of Dunham's "Girls" costars.

"You can have a far bigger wedding with less bridesmaids, but I guess it just speaks to how excited I was to have my close friends there," Dunham told Vogue.

"I spent so much time during the pandemic talking to my girlfriends about our feelings over FaceTime, but a few of my best friends I haven't seen in over a year," she continued. "And, you know, my girlfriends have had to deal with a lot of not-so-happy things with me in our adulthood, so to be able to celebrate something joyful and use it as an excuse to be together was very special."

The wedding took place at the members-only Union Club in London, where Swift has spent most of her time since she began to date British actor Joe Alwyn .

Swift and Dunham met in 2013 and have been close friends since at least 2015, when Dunham appeared in Swift's "Bad Blood" music video .

"I'm always proud of Taylor," Dunham said on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2018. "Not only is she an amazing friend to me on a personal level, but she's an amazing friend to lots of people in the world."