CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Taylor Swift was a bridesmaid at Lena Dunham's surprise wedding in London

By Callie Ahlgrim
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vvjEF_0cBybKcR00
Lena Dunham and Taylor Swift attend a Golden Globes afterparty in 2015.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

  • Taylor Swift was one of Lena Dunham's bridesmaids at her wedding on Saturday.
  • Swift and Dunham have been close friends since 2015 - though they're rarely seen together.
  • Dunham tied the knot with musician Luis Felber in an impromptu London ceremony.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Taylor Swift was a bridesmaid at Lena Dunham's wedding on Saturday, which had been kept secret from the public until this week.

The 35-year-old "Girls" creator quietly tied the knot with musician Luis Felber, as reported by the New York Times .

On Wednesday, Vogue published photos of the "impromptu" ceremony . Dunham, who met Felber in January through mutual friends, told the magazine it had been planned for just one month.

Swift was one of the 60 people in attendance and one of eight bridesmaids, according to Vogue. The bridal party also included actors Myha'la Herrold and Tommy Dorfman, though none of Dunham's "Girls" costars.

"You can have a far bigger wedding with less bridesmaids, but I guess it just speaks to how excited I was to have my close friends there," Dunham told Vogue.

"I spent so much time during the pandemic talking to my girlfriends about our feelings over FaceTime, but a few of my best friends I haven't seen in over a year," she continued. "And, you know, my girlfriends have had to deal with a lot of not-so-happy things with me in our adulthood, so to be able to celebrate something joyful and use it as an excuse to be together was very special."

The wedding took place at the members-only Union Club in London, where Swift has spent most of her time since she began to date British actor Joe Alwyn .

Swift and Dunham met in 2013 and have been close friends since at least 2015, when Dunham appeared in Swift's "Bad Blood" music video .

"I'm always proud of Taylor," Dunham said on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2018. "Not only is she an amazing friend to me on a personal level, but she's an amazing friend to lots of people in the world."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
thecut.com

Lena Dunham Secretly Got Married

Lena Dunham and musician Luis Felber got married over the weekend, as reported by the New York Times. According to “Page Six,” the two got married in a “secret ceremony.” In an email to the Times, Felber discussed the moment he knew he wanted to marry Dunham, saying: “Time is fluid, and when you know, you know. I love my wife, who is also my best friend.” And that’s about all the details we’ve got so far!
RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Who is Luis Felber? Net worth and age of Lena Dunham's husband

Actress and producer Lena Dunham reportedly got married over the weekend to musician Luis Felber, who goes by the stage name Attawalpa, just months after confirming the relationship. In the tumult of this news, fans are curious to know more about Felber – what’s his net worth? How old is he? What’s his newest musical project?
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Tommy Dorfman
Person
Lena Dunham
UPI News

Lena Dunham marries Luis Felber at private wedding

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Lena Dunham is a married woman. Us Weekly reported Sunday that Dunham, 35, married her boyfriend, British-Peruvian musician Luis Felber, at a private wedding. Page Six confirmed the news. People said Dunham married Felber over the weekend. Felber appeared to hint at the occasion Sunday morning...
RELATIONSHIPS
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: 13 Taylor Swift songs you should give a second chance

In my opinion, Taylor Swift is one of the most prolific artists of the century. Between being an activist, artist and icon, it’s easy to overlook some of her songs. Here is a list of 13 tunes – her favorite number – that deserve more love and consideration:. “It’s Nice...
MUSIC
districtchronicles.com

Here’s What We Know About Lena Dunham’s Current Health Condition

However, while Lena appears to be doing well in the public, behind closed doors, she continues to deal with a series of medical complications. Here’s what we know about Lena Dunham’s current health. Lena Dunham has Ehler-Danlos syndrome. In 2019, Lena shared a photo of herself on Instagram in which...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Bridesmaids#The New York Times#Vogue#Union Club#British
HollywoodLife

Luis Felber: 5 Things To Know About Lena Dunham’s Husband After Secret Wedding

Lena Dunham said ‘I do’ to musician Luis Felber in a secret wedding. Here is everything to know about Luis. Lena Dunham, 35, is a married woman! The Girls actress wed musician Luis Felber, 35, over the weekend, according to People and Page Six. Lena had first revealed that she was dating Luis in an April 2021 interview with The New York Times. “It’s been a few months. I really feel lucky,” she said, adding that her beau is “the greatest person I’ve ever met.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Beast

Lena Dunham, Issa Rae, and the Return of the Big, Luxury Wedding

Perennial provocateur Lena Dunham did something entirely uncontroversial this week: she had a lovely time at her wedding. Per Vogue, the former Girls star and writer married a musician named Luis Felber in a “whimsical, whirlwind London wedding.” The designer Christopher Kane, who has worked with Dunham in the past, made three dresses for the festivities. Her bridesmaids included Taylor Swift and Tommy Dorfman. There were six tiny wedding cakes for guests to pick at. The first dance was “This Will Be Our Year” by The Zombies. All very adorable stuff, indeed.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

The Story Behind Lena Dunham’s 3 Wedding Gowns

Lena Dunham asked Christopher Kane a question – kind of out of the blue – a few months back over text. “She said, ‘By the way, I’m getting married, and I’d love for you to do the dress.’ I was like, that came out of nowhere, but yeah absolutely,” Kane says over Zoom two days after Dunham married musician Luis Felber in an intimate ceremony at the Union Club in London’s Soho neighborhood. “I had no idea she was seeing someone.” They didn’t have much time; their first fitting was two and a half weeks before the wedding. But they had a shared vision.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

Are Lena Dunham And Allison Williams Friends?

No matter what happens, Lena Dunham and Allison Williams will always have a connection because of HBO's "Girls." The actors met and became friends in 2012 when they landed roles as BFFs Hannah and Marnie in what would eventually become one of the most important parts of their lives. Williams opened up about the first time she met her co-star, telling InStyle in 2014 (via Daily Mail), "I felt like I'd known her forever — it was weird."
CELEBRITIES
Harvard Crimson

What the Hell Happened: Taylor Swift Surprise-Drops “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”

Swifties, what era is Taylor Swift even in? No, really?! On Sept. 17, Swift unexpectedly released her re-recording of “Wildest Dreams,” the dreamy synth-pop ultra-hit originally from her 2015 album “1989.” She seemingly dropped it in response to the “slow zoom” trend going around on TikTok, which uses the original version of the song. On her TikTok that includes a snippet of her re-imagined version, the caption reads: “Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor’s Version pls.” Later that day, she posted again, this time participating in the trend, self-aware of the incredulous surprise of the single’s release.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Lena Dunham calls out body-shamers who criticized her wedding pics, more news

Lena Dunham to trolls: 'When will we stop equating thinness with health?'. Lena Dunham has some thoughts — and a big smile — for all the body-shamers who came after her on social media in the wake of her recent wedding to musician Luis Felber. On Oct. 6, the "Girls" creator shared a sweet, makeup-free selfie and a message to those who left comments on her wedding pic posts that criticized her for having gained weight. She opened her lengthy caption by ticking off the reasons her wedding week had been "so lovely." Lena said after sharing those "moments of joy," she "I saw some gnarly s***" in the comments, noting most of it wasn't worth rehashing. "But one narrative I take issue with … is that I should somehow be ashamed because my body has changed since I was last on television." She continued: "Secondly, it's ironic to have my body compared to a body that was also the subject of public scorn … But lastly, when will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness? Of course weight loss can be the result of positive change in habits, but guess what? So can weight gain." Lena, 35, said she's been sober for four years and is now, "someone who aspires toward health and not just achievement." She explained: "These have allowed me to be the kind of sister/friend/daughter that I want to be and yes- meet my husband …"
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Lena Dunham Hits Back At People Body Shaming Her In Wedding Photos

Lena Dunham is addressing the “gnarly” comments she’s received on social media just a week after her wedding photos went viral. Dunham explained in a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday that after taking some much-needed time off and enjoying her new marriage, she decided to take “a peek” at some commentary about her online “and saw some gnarly shit.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taylor Swift Thanks Fans While Accepting Gracie Award for ‘Folklore’ Concert Film: ‘You Continue to Blow Me Away’

Taylor Swift was the recipient of the grand award for special or variety at the 46th annual Gracie Awards, which took place virtually on the Alliance For Women in Media’s Facebook page on Oct. 5. Olympian gymnast Simone Biles presented the award to Swift, which was for the star’s “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” concert film. “It is given to a woman that has made contributions to media that go above and beyond, that shine a spotlight on issues, and display creativity and storytelling,” Biles said when presenting the award to Swift. Biles also took the time to thank Swift for standing...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy