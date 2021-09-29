CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
X’s and Omar: Did Dolphins draft the wrong quarterback?

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 7 days ago
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and coach Brian Flores during a training camp practice on Aug. 3. Susan Stocker / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Omar Kelly and Dave Hyde discuss if the Miami Dolphins picked the wrong quarterback when they drafted Tua Tagovailoa over other QB options.

