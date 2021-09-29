CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Cunningham under center for MTSU against Marshall

By Tom Bragg For The Register-Herald
 8 days ago

Chase Cunningham wasn’t supposed to be the Middle Tennessee starting quarterback this season. During the offseason, Bailey Hockman transferred to the Blue Raiders from North Carolina State and assumed that role upon his arrival in Murfreesboro. Hockman led MTSU to a 1-2 record in the first three games of the season, but after a Sept. 18 loss to UTSA, Hockman met with Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill and told the longtime Blue Raider head coach he was done with football.

