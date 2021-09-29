CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

TREASURIES-Investors slow selling, eye talks in Washington

By Ross Kerber
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Updates market activity; adds analyst comment) By Ross Kerber Sept 29 (Reuters) - Traders slowed their selling of U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday, leaving yields little changed, as they kept an eye on government budget talks in Washington. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1 basis point at 1.5462% while yields on shorter-term debt were lower. After four consecutive sessions in which the 10-year yield rose, the yield fell as low as 1.494% on Wednesday morning before finding support. Analysts said investors were taking stock after Treasury market moves of recent days and trying to forecast how negotiations on U.S. spending plans might resolve. "The momentum is all on the bear side of this," said Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics. Major Wall Street indexes were higher, boosted by technology stocks and aircraft maker Boeing Co. Congress on Wednesday was facing a two-day deadline until the federal government begins shutting many of its operations unless Democrats in Congress reach a deal to provide funding for the fiscal year that begins Friday. For now, investors expect some kind of deal that avoids big disruptions to the Treasury market, said Rupert of Action Economics and Padhraic Garvey, head of research for ING Americas. But a continued impasse would eventually pressure the market, for example if ratings agencies downgraded the United States. In addition, investors are focused on when the Federal Reserve may begin to unwind its support for the economy, though the Fed has indicated it still needs to see further progress toward its employment and inflation goals. "There's headwinds out there, and it does make sense for us to have a bit of a pause here," Garvey said. On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen again warned the government was close to exhausting its borrowing capabilities - now set for Oct. 18. The deadline has worried the market for Treasury bills with yields on short-term debt now higher than some longer-term issues. tmsnrt.rs/39QboZz The yield on the one-month bill spiked as high as 0.086% on Tuesday, the highest since the first quarter of 2021. It fell back on Wednesday and was last at 0.0507% after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress will move to pass legislation that would suspend the debt limit. The trading left little changed a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 124 basis points, about the same as Tuesday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down about a basis point at 0.299%. The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.833% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.396%. September 29 Wednesday 2:43PM New York / 1843 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.005 Two-year note 99-231/256 0.299 -0.008 Three-year note 99-134/256 0.5376 -0.018 Five-year note 99-84/256 1.0132 -0.011 Seven-year note 99-94/256 1.345 -0.001 10-year note 97-76/256 1.5462 0.010 20-year bond 95-56/256 2.0439 0.024 30-year bond 97-224/256 2.096 0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap !Empty !Empty spread value value U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Nick Macfie and Leslie Adler)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
AFP

Democrats warn of looming downgrade as US faces debt default crisis

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday that the United States was flirting with a disastrous downgrade in its credit rating as lawmakers remained deadlocked over how to stave off a debt default with just days to spare. If the stalemate holds, the United States will not have the funds to meet its obligations to creditors and could default on its $28 trillion debt by October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Tuesday this could trigger another recession.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Janet Yellen
Fortune

What would happen if the U.S. doesn’t raise the debt ceiling?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. risks “widespread economic catastrophe” if Congress fails to raise or suspend the U.S. debt limit. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently noted that a scenario where the U.S. defaults on debt is “potentially catastrophic.”
U.S. POLITICS
waltonsun.com

JUST PLAIN TALK: Index funds perfect for average investor, and members of Congress

Years ago, when I started writing, I asked an accomplished journalist for advice. Unexpectedly their response was to read other writers, particularly outstanding ones. One of my favorites, Jonathan Clements, started a blog, Humble Dollar, featuring others' work and his. Sometimes I agree, sometimes not, but often they provide a different view or "take" per The Motley Fool's stylebook.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
AFP

Fed asks watchdog to review officials' trading

The Federal Reserve has asked its watchdog to investigate the trading activities of senior officials, the US central bank said Monday, after two resigned following criticism of their stock market activities. "As part of our comprehensive review, we began discussions last week with the Office of Inspector General for the Federal Reserve Board to initiate an independent review of whether trading activity by certain senior officials was in compliance with both the relevant ethics rules and the law," a Fed spokesperson said. "We welcome this review and will accept and take appropriate actions based on its findings." Last week, Dallas Fed bank Robert Kaplan announced he would leave his post on October 8, while Eric Rosengren, who leads the Boston Fed, moved his already-scheduled retirement up by several months to September 30.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Government Budget#Treasury Bills#Action Economics#Boeing Co#Congress#Democrats#The Federal Reserve#Fed#U S Treasury
marketplace.org

What happens if we crash through the debt ceiling?

On Monday morning, President Joe Biden once again called on Congress to raise or suspend the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said something’s gotta give because, in around two weeks, the Treasury won’t have enough money to pay all its bills — and this is spending Congress has already approved.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Yellen: Urgent action needed on debt limit, rejects $1T coin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that Oct. 18 remains the date she is likely to run out of resources to stave off an unprecedented default on the nation's debt without congressional action to raise the debt limit. She rejected the idea of minting a $1 trillion coin to avoid a default.Appearing on CNBC Yellen said that if a default were to occur “I fully expect it would cause a recession as well” along with preventing the government from paying benefits to 50 million Social Security recipients and meeting the government's other bills.She said it would be “catastrophic”...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
etftrends.com

Treasury Bond ETFs Wobble as Equities Retreat, Investors Dump Risk Exposure

Treasury bond exchange traded funds weren’t immune to the broad selling on Monday as a sell-off in big technology names rippled through the market and fueled the risk-off sentiment. On Monday, the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGIT) was down 0.1%, and the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy