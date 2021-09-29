CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Update: Road now open after Highway 101 crash near Paso Robles

By Nick Wilson
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 1:15 p.m.: The roadway on Highway 101 is now fully open after a crash has been cleared on Highway 101 near Paso Robles. The incident took place about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when the driver of a Hyundai Kona, stopped at Wellsona Road, waiting to turn left on Highway 101 northbound, failed to yield the right of way to the driver of an oncoming Nissan Frontier heading southbound at 65 miles per hour, said CHP spokesman Jose Meza, in an email.

#Highway 101#Nissan Frontier#Traffic Accident#Hyundai#Cal Fire
